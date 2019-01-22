Two foreign nationals deported over comprising national security

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Two foreign nationals working with MTN Uganda, have been arrested and deported back to their countries over allegations of compromising the Uganda’s national security.

The Deputy Police spokesperson Polly Namaye says the duo identified as Olivier Prentout a French national and Annie Tabura a Rwandan National have been under investigation by security agencies in close coordination with immigration officials over their engagements in acts which could compromise national security.

Namaye says they have managed to disrupt their intentions and now asks the public to remain alert and help police and its security agencies by reporting any suspicious activity done by anyone.

A statement from MTN Uganda has confirmed that their Chief Marketing Officer, Olivier Prentout, was arrested by police at Entebbe airport upon arrival from a business trip abroad while the Head of Sales and Distribution, Annie Bilenge Tabura, was arrested by unidentified security personnel upon arrival at the MTN headquarter offices in Kampala on Monday.

The telecom says it is to committed to respecting the laws of Uganda.