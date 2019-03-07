Tourism players worried over Rwanda – Uganda relations

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Tourism players have decried the current standoff between Uganda and Rwanda which is affecting their operations.

The Chairman of the Association of Uganda Tour Operators, Everest Kayondo tells Kfm that they have been issuing tourists with one Visa for the East African countries and now expresses fear that the tourist numbers are going to drop gradually.

This he says does not set a good precedent for those in the tourism Business.

The escalating tension between the two countries has left many traders stranded with their goods at the border.

However the two neighboring countries continue pointing figures at each other.

