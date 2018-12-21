Tanzania clears Uganda’s Maize and beans

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Tanzania has cleared Uganda’s dry produce following a bi-lateral meeting between Uganda’s Minister of Trade Amelia Kyambadde and her counterpart of Tanzania Joseph Kakunda.

In November 2018, Ugandan traders at Mutukula border demonstrated over a ban on dry produce like Maize and Beans intended for export to Tanzania.

Now the ministry’s Senior Public Relations Officer Khadija Nakakande says after a meeting between the two ministers on Wednesday at the Mutukula One Stop Border Post, the ban is no more.

Nakakande adds that the Tanzanian Government has also agreed to grant import permits to the importers immediately to enable them buy produce from Ugandan traders.

This is after the Tanzania government denied import permits to the Tanzanian importers.

Uganda is running a negative trade balance with Tanzania.

Uganda’s exports to Tanzania registered a negative trend from USD 56 million in 2014 to USD 49.8 million in 2017.