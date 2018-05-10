Stanbic Bank CEO elected new Chairman of the Uganda Bankers Association

Stanbic Bank Chief Executive Officer Patrick Mweheire has been elected the new Chairman of the Uganda Bankers Association, taking over from Fabian Kasi who held the position for the past three years.

Other members elected on the UBA Executive include Rakesh Jha the CEO of Barclays Bank Uganda as Vice Chair, Mathias Katamba the CEO of Housing Finance Bank as treasurer and Sarah Arapata the CEO of Citi Bank as Auditor.

Mweheire is an accomplished banker with extensive commercial and investment banking experience having previously worked as the Head of Corporate and Investment Banking with Stanbic Uganda, MD of Renaissance Capital in London as well working with Merrill Lynch & Co in New York as the Director for Investment banking.

Established in 1981 as an Umbrella Body, UBA membership consists of commercial banks and financial institutions licensed and supervised by Bank of Uganda.