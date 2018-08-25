Speaker Kadaga calls for revival of cooperatives

By Moses Kyeyune

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has joined the quest for the restoration of cooperative unions as a measure to boost agro-produce while at the same time setting market prices for agricultural products.

The Speaker was addressing the second Uganda Netherlands business convention in Amsterdam last evening where she said that only cooperatives will boost growth of Uganda’s agricultural sector.

She says that during the days of cooperatives, the markets and payments were certain and that the country needs to go back to cooperatives.

The Uganda Netherlands Business Convention was run under the theme ‘advancing agricultural value addition” and it attracted Ugandan based farmers, agriculture firms in the Netherlands, agricultural research institutions and Ugandan community in the Netherlands.