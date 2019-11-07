Seven peanut butter products from Kenya banned

By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has suspended the importation, sale and distribution of seven peanut butter products from neighboring Kenya.

The bureau’s public relations officer Godwin Muhwezi says the seven products have been suspended after laboratory tests carried out by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) confirmed high levels of aflatoxin contamination.

Aflatoxins are poisonous carcinogens that are produced by certain molds which grow in soil, decaying vegetation, hay, and grains including ground nuts from which peanut butter is made.

The suspended peanut butter products include; Nuteez Jetlak Foods Limited, Zesta Trufoods Limited, Nutty by Nature Target Distributors,True nuts, Supa Meal from Supacosm Products Limited, Sue’s Naturals Nature’s Way Health and Fressy by Fressy Food Company Limited.

The standards body has now advised importers, distributors and retailers to ensure that the above products are not displayed in retail outlets until further notice.

Consumers are also advised not to buy these products.