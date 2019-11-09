Seeds of Gold Farm clinic on today in Lira

By Ritah Kemigisa

The Daily Monitor 17th seeds of gold farm clinic is on today in Lira.

Among the key issues to be discussed are the challenges that financial institutions face when venturing into agricultural finance.

The chief operating officer at Agricultural Business Initiative (aBi) Francis Chesang, who are partnering with NMG for this farm clinic earlier said they will also provide agribusiness experts to educate the participants on how to improve their livelihoods with the money they get from produce.

He also promised participants to be given information on how to have access to their grants and loans with a small interest which they give out to farmers to help boost their agribusinesses.

The managing director Nation Media Group – Uganda, Tony Glencross, has since committed to inform and educate the public on how to improve agriculture using several channels, including through Seeds of Gold magazine, which is published in Saturday Monitor.