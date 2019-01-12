Porter charged for stealing 3 pairs of jean trousers

By Ruth Anderah

A porter has been arraigned before City Hall Court and charged with offence of stealing 3 pairs of jean trousers valued at 90,000 shillings.

19 year Isaac Ndaulaa resident of Naguru has been charged with theft offence, which he denied before a grade one magistrate Patrick Talisuna.

Prosecution led by Lydia Batiibwe states that on 2nd January 2019 at Mulimira zone in Kampala, Ndaula stole three pairs of jean trousers valued at 90,000 shillings the property of Christopher Bataganya.

He was remanded until January 25th 2019 for trial to kick off.