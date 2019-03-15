Parliament Committee to Visit Bombardier manufactures

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Physical Infrastructure Committee of parliament is set to fly to Canada to visit the Canadian Jet Manufacturer of Bombardier Air crafts to do a due diligence before the company delivers the four CRJ900 regional jets that Uganda procured as part of the much-anticipated plan for the revival of Uganda Airlines.

Last year, the government placed a firm order worth $190 million (about Shs 711 billion) for four CRJ 900 planes from Bombardier.

Last week the finance ministry requested for a supplementary budget covering Shs 280 billion to secure the delivery of the first two Bombardier planes from Canada.

Now the chairperson of the committee also Nakifuma county MP Robert Ssekitoleko says the visit is aimed at verifying the legitimacy of the company and assess the value of the planes to ensure that they meet travel demands and prevent aviation disasters.

