NSSF proposed mandatory contribution act to be amended

By Ben Jumbe.

Cabinet has approved the proposed principles to amend the current NSSF Act.

Among the proposed amendments is the mandatory contribution of all Ugandans working in formal and informal work

Addressing journalists at media center, the minister of gender Janet Mukwaya said this is aimed at expanding the social security coverage.

The minister also says cabinet approved amendment of section 19 to introduce new benefits and that older persons of over 60 years do not pay tax on their benefits.

She also said cabinet approved amendment of section 39 and 40 to provide for appointment of the funds Managing director and Deputy Managing Director by the minister.