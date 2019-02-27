NSSF Urges Clients to Update Member Records 

By Malik Fahad

The National Social Security Fund Managing Director Richard Byarugaba has urged members to always update their accounts details if they are to avoid problems when their pass on.

Byarugaba made the call while officiating at the third regional employers meeting for western region in Masaka.

He says a big number of their clients register with the fund when they are still single and when they get married they do not update their status and as such the children who would have benefited from the savings suffer.

During this same event he announced a new amnesty program for employers that default paying its company’s employee’s monthly contributions.

He says the development is intended at recovering over shs160 b in un remitted contributions.

he says over 10,000 out of 33,270 employers registered with the fund have not paid NSSF Contributions for their workers for the past seven months which he says that affects their employee’s savings.