No ban on Ugandan exports to Europe

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Uganda Export Promotions Board is keen to maintain export markets and seek more markets for the country’s various exports.

To achieve this, the board has strengthen trace ability through registration of all producers of fruits and vegetables for exports among others as part of efforts to ensure compliance to international sanitary standards especially in the horticulture sector .

The Board’s executive director Dr Elly Twineyo says Interceptions of Uganda exports over standards have tremendously reduce further noting that there is no ban on Uganda’s exports to the European market.

Ministry of agriculture last month put in place rigid and serious interventions to avert and protect the country’s export market including development and strengthening the online certification system with enhanced security features, and Capacity building of exporting companies, to comply with the market requirements of destination markets among others.