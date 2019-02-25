NDCD chocking with shs 322 million debt

By Moses Kyeyune.

The National Curriculum Development Center is battling arrears amounting to 332 million shillings in the face of budget shortfalls.

The audit report for 2018 indicates that the Center is mainly affected by inadequate budget support.

In the year ending June 2018 for instance, National Curriculum Development Center was given 167.7 million shillings short of its budget.

Due the increasing debts, the Center spent over 59 million on unplanned arrears, further constraining planned activities.

The auditor general John Muwanga also highlights inadequate Transport Equipment to handle entity operations and delayed enactment of the Teacher Education Policy, which need urgent attention.

