Museveni commissions $620million Uganda-China Free Zone

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Museveni has commissioned the Phase 1 of the Uganda-China (Guangdong) Free Zone of Industrial Cooperation.

The event is to take place at the Sukulu Phosphate Comprehensive Industrial Development Project in Tororo.

Uganda Free Zones Authority (UFZA) and a Chinese firm, Guangzhou DongSong Energy Group Company Limited recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a Free Trade Zone in Sukulu, Tororo District.

The Authority’s executive director Richard Jabo said the Agreement was important for Uganda, not only as a vehicle for technology transfer and knowledge spill-overs but also in manufacturing, and adding value to the country’s raw materials and increasing exports from Uganda.

He said the facility when fully operational will provide jobs to many Ugandans and improve on the export of value-added products.

The Sukulu Phosphate Comprehensive Industrial Development Project is expected to create 2,000 direct jobs at the first phase