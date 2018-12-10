MPs accuse Mutebile, Kasekende in Mbabazi bank closure

By Moses Kyeyune.

Lawmakers on Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises have pinned the Governor Bank of Uganda, Prof Emmanuel Mutebile and his deputy Louis Kasekende accusing them of conflict of interest in the liquidation of the National Bank of Commerce.

The two have this afternoon been appearing before the committee led by Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu to answer audit queries relating to illegal closure.

The MPs including Francis Mwijukye of Buhweju County and Moses Kasibante of Rubaga North have accused the governor for being a shareholder in the Bank he was supposed to regulate.

The MPs also argue that there would be no form of impartiality exercised by Kasende in matter where Mutebile, his boss had clear interest.

The National Bank of Commerce was closed in 2014 and its stake transferred to Crane Bank before it followed suit two years later.

