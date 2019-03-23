MP asks Kampala traders not to pay rent

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Traders at Nabukeera and Qualicel arcades have been asked not to pay any rent until the Attorney General pronounces the rightful owners of the two buildings.

The Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko tells KFM that this is is the only way the confusion among the traders shall be stopped.

The traders have for two days been protesting against what they call double rent payment following a directive from a one Yanga to pay five months worth of rent, already paid to the late Charles Muhangi, when he managed the said properties.

Nsereko says the traders should start paying their own power bills moving forward and also promised to petition parliament on Tuesday next week for other legislators to offer guidance.