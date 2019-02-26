Ministry of trader registers achievement over BUBU

By Damali Mukhaye .

The minister of trade Amelia Kyambadde has commended Ugandans for appreciating the locally produced products following the introduction of buy Uganda build Uganda policy.

Addressing journalists ahead of the BUBU expo, Kyambadde says most government agencies in the country like Security agencies, medical personnel among others have started purchasing their uniform within the country which they used to import from China.

She notes that the textile and steel industry has also improved in terms of sales since most contractors used to import cement and steel from aboard, a trend which has changed asserting that those who have not yet adopted this policy should do so.

She notes that it’s now the role of the local Industries to ensure that they produce quality products to compete for the goods on market.