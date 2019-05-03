Ministry of Finance vows to ensure oil revenue benefits

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Government has committed to continue putting in place frameworks that will ensure that Ugandans benefit from oil revenue.

Presiding over the inauguration ceremony of the petroleum Investment Advisory Committee at ministry of finance head offices, the Finance minister Matia Kasaija vowed to protect the Ugandan shilling from depreciating at the expense of foreign currencies.

He added that the advisory committee headed by professor Samuel Sejaaka is one of the measures government is putting in place to mitigate economic challenges that arise from oil exploration

The inauguration of the investment advisory committee is in fulfillment of the requirements for Section 67(2) of the Public Finance Management Act 2015.