Minimum Wage defaulters to face 3 years in jail

By Moses Kyeyune.

Employers who fail to comply with the provisions of the minimum wage will face a 10 million fine or be sent to jail on conviction for three years.

This, according to Workers’ MP Arinaitwe Rwakajara is contained in the Minimum Wage Bill passed by Parliament yesterday.

Rwakajara, in a press conference at parliament this morning has emphasized that the bill is no threat to the investors and the basic pay will be reached by a tripartite arrangement comprising government representatives, workers representatives and employers unions.

A minimum wage will be announced for every financial year by a minister responsible for labor, and default on the figures announced will attract the sanctions.

The bill now awaits the president’s signature for it to become law.