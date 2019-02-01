Middle income status by 2020 done without planning

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

Government is currently now backtracking on their earlier statements that the country will archive middle income status by 2020.

This remark was made by Dr Fred Muhumuza and economist on Uganda not achieving middle income by 2020.

He wondered why government promised achieving middle income status by 2020 yet their first promise by achieving middle income status by 2017 failed.

He says it is just politics that is making government to make such unnecessary promises but warned Ugandans that achieving middle income status is still dream ahead.