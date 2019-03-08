Manufactures want BUBU policy revised

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Ugandan Manufactures have called for a periodic review of the Buy Uganda Build Uganda- BUBU policy.

In her opening remarks at the BUBU expo underway at Kololo independence grounds, the chairperson of the Uganda Manufacturers’ Association Barbara Mulwana said the policy is good and has made great strides but there is need to change it so that it can build the capacity of local manufactures.

She has also appealed to government agencies to speed up payments to the local companies that make supplies to them.

Mulwana says it’s unfair to see payments for local companies are delayed and yet for the foreign ones, payments are even made in advance.