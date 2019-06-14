Lt. Col. Nakalema explains BOU raid

By Ritah Kemigisa

The head of the state house Anti-corruption Unit Lt. Col Edith Nakalema has spoken out on the raid by her team on the offices of Bank of Uganda.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, Nakalema says her team together with police criminal investigations department are carrying out a special investigation regarding the central bank’s procurement and supply chain activities.

She adds that the investigation was prompted by a tip off from Governor Bank of Ugandan Tumusiime Mutebile.

Nakalema adds that a number of senior officials from the bank, customs and Civil Aviation Authority personnel are being questioned.

The government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo says the president is aware of the investigation and he okayed it.

Central Bank Governor Tumusiime Mutebile has also confirmed the investigation saying they are committed in ensuring the integrity of their operations.