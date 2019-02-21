Kololo residents up in arms against bars over noise pollution

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

Residents of the upscale area of Kololo in Kampala Central Division area up in arms against the bars and their landlords over noise pollution.

The complainants among them owners, occupants of houses on John Babiiha Avenue, Acaca Avenue, Acacia Road, Windsor Crescent and Someo Road in Kololo are against operation of bars in their locality.

In a formal complaint before court, the residents state that the bar operators have continuously erected large screens with music videos and flood lights reflecting in their property, emitting noise beyond the maximum permissible noise levels with permission of their landlords.

Also sued is Kampala Capital City Authority and National Environmental Management Authority for allegedly failing to execute their mandate of ensuring compliance with the laws.

Through their lawyers of Signum Advocates, the complainants are seeking for a declaration that the business operations in Kololo violate their rights to a clean and healthy environment.