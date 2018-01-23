Kenya’s night travel ban to be discussed at EAC summit

By Ritah Kemigisa

The ministry of trade, industry and cooperatives says it will forward issues raised by traders affected by the night travel ban by the Kenyan government on public service vehicles to the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State Summit due to take place in Kampala next month.

Last week the chairperson of the Kampala City Traders Association Everest Kayondo expressed fear that the ban by the Kenyan government would lead to a hike in prices due the increased cost of doing business.

On December 31st 2017, the Kenyan government banned long-distance public service vehicles from traveling at night in a bid to prevent accidents that had claimed 200 lives in the month of December alone.

Speaking to KFM, the state minister for trade Micheal Werihke says they are also going to have direct discussions with the Kenyan trade ministry to address the challenges caused by the ban and how they can be resolved.

The 19th Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State to be held in Kampala on 23rd February, 2018.