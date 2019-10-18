Karuma dam may not be commissioned this year – UEGCL

By Ritah Kemigisa

The 600 Mega Watt Karuma Hydro power dam may not be commissioned this year as earlier projected.

This has been revealed by the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited Corporate (UEGCL) affairs manager Simon Kasyate.

Mr. Kasyate says although the dam will be ready by December this year, challenges with construction of the transmission evacuation lines will delay the commissioning.

He says the physical progress of the dam is over 95% done, with the installation of hydro mechanical and electrical parts, and generator unit already in place and the remaining work progressing well.

Mr. Kasyate says the construction of the transmission lines like Karuma-Kawanda power line has been delayed by compensation issues and vandalism.

The $1.7 billion dollar dam is being constructed by Sinohydro Corporation Ltd from China.

15% is being financed by the government of Uganda while 85% is a soft loan from China Exim Bank.