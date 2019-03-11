Kadaga bitter with officials who have intentions of frustrating BUBU

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has lashed out at government officials who have intentions of frustrating the Buy Uganda, Build Uganda policy (BUBU).

Kadaga who was opening the BUBU Expo Women in Business conference at Kololo Independence Grounds accused officials of blocking the National Local Content Bill on grounds that it is in breach of provisions in the East African Community (EAC) protocol.

She however says the bill guarantees priority and exclusive use of locally manufactured goods and services as opposed to those from other countries in the region.

She has now called for attitude change about locally manufactured goods.

Related Stories……..

Trade ministry makes great strikes with BUBU