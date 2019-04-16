Japan announces 7.5M $ assistance to Uganda

By Ben Jumbe.

Ambassador of Japan to Uganda Kazuaki Kameda has strongly requested Uganda to put in place effective preventive measures to check embezzlement of humanitarian assistance.

The ambassador made the appeal while announcing a contribution of 7.5 million USD to five UN agencies, in Uganda including UNHCR, WFP, IOM, UNICEF and UNOPS.

Ambassador Kameda said that accountability and transparency of the contributions to be provided for refugee and host community assistance was key, noting that such contributions should not be misused in any way .

He however said introduction of the biometric registration across the country, is an encouraging sign to restore donor confidence expressing Japan’s determination to continue supporting Uganda’s solidarity with refugees.