Government bans sports betting, gaming and gambling

By Robert Muhereza.

President Museveni has ordered that no new sports betting

company should be licensed and for the existing ones licenses should not be renewed.

In his message delivered by the finance minister in charge of planning David Bahati, said the president is not happy with the way betting companies have diverted the attention of youth from working hard.

Bahati who was closing off a four day conference organized by Kigezi diocese asked religious leaders who have been against the practice should now praise the Lord because there prayers have been answered.

However the finance ministry spokesperson Jim Mugunga says he is not aware of the directive.