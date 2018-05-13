Go slow on the oil, Gov’t warned

By Ritah Kemigisa.

As Uganda prepares to get its first Oil in 2020, government has been warned to take all the processes involved in producing this oil slow but sure.

Jack Lau an international oil and gas expert says Uganda needs to be very patient by first getting the infrastructure and the required skills right.

He adds that policy makers have to also be compassionate and considerate especially when dealing with land compensation issues so that the people do not feel the lucrative oil is more of a curse than a blessing.

Uganda is expecting to start producing commercial oil by at least 2020, a sector that will see more that 161,000 Ugandans get employed.