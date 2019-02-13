First leaders summit slated for 20th Feb

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Business leaders, academia and several cooperate company heads are to converge in Kampala on the 20th of February for the first strategic leaders summit.

The executive director Human Capital international, Emmanuel Dei Tumi says of late big companies are loosing business to small scale enterprises that are more strategic.

He says for any business to succeed in Africa in this era, business owners require a new sense of direction to mitigate the challenges that artificial intelligence has posed to organisations.

Human Capital international has been holding summits in different countries to include Ghana, Liberia and UK for over 20 years.