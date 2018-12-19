Finance ministry lashes out at CAO’s

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The ministry of finance has castigated Chief Administrative Officers who are opposed to the single treasury account system.

The state minister for finance in charge of planning David Bahati says those who do not support this system are enemies of transparency and accountability.

While launching the public finance management reform strategy which empathizes this reform, many of the local government players among them the Tororo Chief administrative officer Dansturn Balaba contested it.

However Bahati says the system has saved millions of shillings from being swindled by local accounting officers.