Farmers in Kabarole threaten to quit

By Moses Ndhaye.

Tea out growers in Kabarole district have threatened to abandon growing the crop and venture into other crops such as growing macadamia nuts which earn highly.

One of the prominent farmers Aloysius Muhwezi says a kilogram of tea currently costs between shs 400 and shs 600 shillings,as compared to a kilogram of Macadamia nuts, which cost between 3,500 and 6,000 shillings.

He has now asked government though the operation wealth creation to instead supply them with more of the macadamia seedlings.

Macadamia is still rare in Uganda as many people have not embraced the nut tree but experts say it reaps big.