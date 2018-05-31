Energy experts call for strategy on clean cooking

By Benjamin Jumbe

Government has been challenged to work on formulating a clean cooking strategy for the country.

This call is made against a background that over 96% of the country’s population rely on biomas for fuel.

An independent consultant Moses Nuwaha hired to review work plans and budgets of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Clean Cooking says the strategy would help guide supply and demand for improved cook stoves and other technologies.

He expresses concern that despite availability of cleaner cooking alternatives, many members of the general public have stuck to the old cooking technologies which produce more emissions.

Nuwaha now proposes that more research is carried out to establish why the uptake of these technologies remains low.

The inter-ministerial committee that seeks to mainstream clean cooking in all government ministries and departments was established by the Uganda National Alliance on Clean Cooking (UNACC) in collaboration with the ministry of energy and other line ministries and stakeholders.