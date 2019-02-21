Employers risk Shs 10 million fine if they break minimum wages law

By Nelson Wesonga& Moses Kyeyune

Employers that the labour court convicts of breaking the Minimum Wages law will be fined up to Shs10 million for each offence.

Alternatively, the will be imprisoned for not more than three years.

Worse still, the court could fine them Shs10 million for each offence committed and also sentence them to up to three years imprisonment.

Addressing a news conference at Parliament earlier today, the State minister for sports who also doubles as one of the workers’ MP’s Charles Bakabulindi said this would force employers to comply with the law.

He added that the law will come into effect on a date that will be decided by the minister of Labour, Gender and Social Development – by Statutory Instrument and not when the President appends his signature as was previously indicated.

