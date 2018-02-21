Economist pokes holes in Uganda’s growth projections

By Samuel Ssebuliba

Economists have predicted a slow economic growth for Uganda despite a promising recovery this financial year.

The February macroeconomic economic update from bank of Uganda showed that Uganda’s economy will grow by 5.5% compared to the 3.9% growth registered in the year 2016-2017.

According to Ramadan Goobi a renowned economist, even though Uganda’s economy looks promising, the current economic trends show that recession is still in sight.

He says some of the earlier assumptions are slowly changing like stable fuel prices thus hoping for such a high end growth is unrealistic.