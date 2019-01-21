Coffee farmers advised ahead of surplus production

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Coffee farmers have been asked to take advantage of the good season ahead.

The Uganda Coffee Development Authority executive Director Dr Emmanuel Iyamulemye says they expect surplus production this season as compared to last year.

Data from the International Coffee Organization indicates that a total of 167.47 million bags of coffee are expected to be deposited at the international market before the end of the 2018/19 financial year.

Iyamulemye now advises farmers to harvest mature berries and make sure it is handled well if they are to get profits out of them.

He however further advises farmers to store the coffee well since there is fear of reduced prices as Uganda and the world at large prepare to get into the second season of surplus production.