City traders urged to embrace non-motorized transport

By Prossy Kisakye

KAMPALA: Kampala Capital City Authority has urged city traders that claim to be affected by the non motorized transport with the pilot study at Namirembe Road to be patient because it is meant to benefit them.

The manager transport planning and management in KCCA Joel Wasswa explains that since the system gives pedestrians a chance to move freely without interference from vehicles, more customers will be attracted to shop from down town hence boosting city trade.

He urges Ugandans to learn to welcome change in their lives in order to discover new interesting opportunities.

His remarks follow several complaints from traders operating along Namirembe Road and Kikuubo Lane that the non-motorized transport has driven away customers.

Mr. Wasswa explains that successful implementation of the NMT Pilot project will de-congest that part of the city and lead to wider coverage of the city with such routes; therebyfacilitating inclusive access to all parts of the city by NMT users.

In addition, more streets in Central Kampala will be pedestrianised so that car use is controlled thus reducing congestion and pollution from vehicles

“The business community should not worry that this will negatively affect their business. Actually it will enhance their business through reduction of congestion, improved safety/security for all and creation of easier access to the area for pedestrians”, says Mr.Wasswa

He adds that walking and cycling are beneficial to the population and have been proved to be an effective control of non-communicable diseases.

There are case studies to support the above benefits to the community in other cities of the world.