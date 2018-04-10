City traders call off strike

By Ritah Kemigisa

Kampala City traders have temporarily suspended their strike which was meant to start this morning.

These had resolved to close their shops following government’s alleged failure to intervene in matters like high cost of power, brutal arrest of traders by URA over trivial issues, and the pending bill meant to harmonise the tenant- land lord relationship.

According to Everest Kayondo the chairman Kampala city traders association, they have finally got positive responses from government, but they have to communicate the same to traders before taking a final stand.

He says they have now called a general members’ meeting to be held tomorrow to communicate the government responses to them and for a formal position to be taken.