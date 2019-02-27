Cabinet approves presidential initiative to promote Afro-industrialization

By Damali Mukhaye .

Cabinet has approved the presidential initiative to promote agro-industrialization for local economic development in Rwenzori regional.

According to the press statement from the Uganda media center, this initiative which was anchored in the 2040 national vision and national development plan is slated to improve household incomes for poverty eradication and wealth creation.

This program is also intended to attract foreign and local investors, promote cross border trade and widening income base for local government.

Cabinet has also approved the proposed measures to resolve the apaa land conflict which are still under consideration.