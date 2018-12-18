Brian White tasked to register his foundation

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Government has been asked to crack a whip on city socialites and investors with huge sums of money whose source is unknown but have gone ahead to engage in government activities.

The call comes at a time many people in the country have questioned the authority, role the self-acclaimed Mr Money Brian Kirumira known to many as Brian White has in government.

The FDC vice president For Eastern, Salaam Musumba says the presence of people like Brian White show a country that has overthrown governance for celebrity politics.

He has now asked Brian White to register his foundation registered as a trust so that it can fully be institutionalized.