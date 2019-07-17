Barclays bank of Uganda appoints interim MD

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Nazim Mahmood has been appointed as the Interim Managing Director for Barclays bank of Uganda.

This follows the departure of Jha Rakesh who has been at helm of the bank for the last five years.

The Bank’s Board Chairman Swithin Munyantwali has applauded Rakesh for working tirelessly to improve the value of the bank.

It is during his tenure that the bank was at the forefront of introducing the latest banking technology and products for customers, most notably Cash Send and also boosting the bank’s internet banking platform.

Commenting about his departure, Rakesh says it was a personal decision to leave as he is to pursue his own dream and start up a business of his own.