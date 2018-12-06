Bagyenda, Mutebile grilled over final sale of GT Bank

By Moses Kyeyune.

Embattled former executive director at the Bank of Uganda Justine Bagyenda and the Central Bank boss Prof Emmauel Tumusiime Mutebile have faced a tough meeting explaining the final sale of Global trust Bank.

Early last month, the governor told the committee probing alleged illegal closure that he can never dream to re-open any bank closed under his hand.

One of the Banks is Global Trust Banks whose closure and sale was done in a couple of minutes.

The committee has further unveiled that the non disclosure agreement between the central bank and DFCU, the buyer was signed by only Bagyenda for the Bank of Uganda.

The committee also wants the Governor to explain why Bagyenda took a decision on a matter that was never a position of the Board.