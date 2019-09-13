Auditors tipped on professionalism

By Paul Adude

Certified Public Accountants have been asked to uphold professionalism during auditing to help companies improve on their businesses and show good results to the public and key stakeholders.

The call is made by managing partner of Jim Roberts & Associates Julius Tumuhimbise while addressing journalists during the 2019 HLB International Audit Training for English-speaking African member firms being held at Protea Hotel by Marriot in Entebbe.

“This training is a practice to improve our services because when accountants learn to do their work better, it means better services to our clients”, said Mr.Tumuhimbise.

The two day training has drawn forty participants from 13 African countries aimed at giving back right advisory to clients.

Speaking at the same event, Ms. Bettina Cassegrain a representative from HLB the Global Advisory and Accounting Network said the training is aimed at discussing new standards and practical solutions to problems faced by firms during auditing.