African Development Bank president awarded

The African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina has received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work.

The Hallmarks of Labour Foundation presented the Outstanding International Icon Award to Adesina at a ceremony held in Lagos, Nigeria.

It was presented by former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, who described Adesina and the Bank’s work as “legendary, unprecedented and worthy of emulation.”

Thanking the foundation for the recognition, Adesina said the African Development Bank had helped 181 million people directly through its investments in the past four years.

“There is still much to do. We have gone some way, climbing the steep mountainside of Africa’s development, yet there’s still a long way to go until we reach the mountaintop,” he told the gathering of top government officials, industry leaders, and diplomats.

He urged his fellow awardees to be relentless in their efforts to build humanity.

“Recognition is never the expectation or endgame when you are passionate about your work. But when one’s modest contributions and efforts are found worthy of honor, it is both a surprise and a delight,” he noted.

The Hallmarks of Labour Foundation is a non-profit that recognizes Africans who have achieved success through hard work, honesty, integrity, and justice in every field of human endeavour.

Previous beneficiaries of the award include Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.